Engadget Podcast
Image credit: Engadget

Latest in Gear

    Image credit: Engadget

    Engadget Podcast: Virtual Sundance, Bezos leaves Amazon and the Apple Car

    Turns out, VR cocktail parties are just as awkward as the real thing.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    2h ago
    Comments
    32 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Sponsored Links

    We didn’t have to travel to Utah to drown ourselves in content from the Sundance Film Festival. This week, Devindra and Engadget’s Managing Editor, Terrence O’Brien, chat about all of the wild movies, VR experiences and new media projects they saw at the show. We discuss Rodney Ascher’s dive into simulation theory, A Glitch in the Matrix; the meditative tech documentary Users; and our experiences exploring VR parties. Also, we chat about Jeff Bezos’ plan to step down as Amazon’s CEO (and why it’s terrifying that he has more time to become a supervillain), and the Apple Car rumors are finally starting to sound realistic.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Topics

    • Sundance 2021: Now in VR – 1:30

      • Users, A Glitch in the Matrix, and more – 8:42

    • VR experiences at Sundance: Tinker and 4 Feet High – 25:21

    • Worst and Weirdest at Sundance – 31:30

    • Other News

      • Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO – 43:36

      • New details on the long rumored Apple Car – 48:25

      • Google closes Stadia game studios – 51:14

    • Working On – 55:57

    Links

    Video livestream

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Terrence O’Brien
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: news, gear
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    32 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Popular on Engadget

    Denmark will build a wind-generating artificial island in the North Sea

    Denmark will build a wind-generating artificial island in the North Sea

    View
    Watch this 20-minute tour of the Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World

    Watch this 20-minute tour of the Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World

    View
    Everything you need to know about Clubhouse, the invite-only audio chat app

    Everything you need to know about Clubhouse, the invite-only audio chat app

    View
    The Morning After: An Xbox 360 'Goldeneye 007' port is now playable on PC

    The Morning After: An Xbox 360 'Goldeneye 007' port is now playable on PC

    View
    SpaceX filing reveals Starlink internet service has over 10,000 users | Engadget

    SpaceX filing reveals Starlink internet service has over 10,000 users | Engadget

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr