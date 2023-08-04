Engadget Podcast: Taking down 'X,' plus a week of AI and EV news

While our reviewers spend time testing the numerous Samsung devices that were just announced, this episode Cherlynn and Sam dive into the relatively slow week in tech. Of course, we can’t escape the onslaught of news coming from X-Twitter-Musk land, just like how residents from a building across from the company’s San Francisco headquarters were unable to escape from blinding lights this weekend. We also go over some updates from Meta and Google and discover why Cherlynn loves clowns.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Topics

This week in X/Twitter news: A disturbing strobe-light of a logo and hiding your checkmark – 1:21

Tesla under investigation for steering and battery range issues – 11:31

Half of Meta Threads users are now inactive – 24:16

Meta may be working on an Abraham Lincoln AI chatbot – 29:39

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests the iPhone 15 could come with USB-C charging – 37:58

Working on – 54:13

Pop culture picks – 56:47

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.