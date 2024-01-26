Engadget Podcast: The Mac turns 40

Apple’s Mac just turned 40 years old! This week, Devindra chats with Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham about his Mac retrospective. We focus on how much has changed since Apple’s disastrous 2016 lineup, why the Apple Silicon chips feel so revolutionary, and look back at our earliest Mac experiences. Also, we review the Framework Laptop 16, a wonderfully modular miracle of a laptop, but one that we wish had more graphics power for gaming. (But hey, at least you can replace the GPU eventually!).

Framework Laptop 16 review: Amazingly modular, but not so great at gaming – 1:17

The Mac turns 40 – 19:27

More tech layoffs at Blizzard/Activision, Riot, eBay and others – 49:58

Apple’s Car concept is allegedly still alive – 52:44

Apple overhauls App Store rules in response to European Union regulation – 58:25

Working on – 1:09:30

Pop culture picks – 1:13:40

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Nathan Ingraham

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

