Engadget Podcast: Diving into Threads and Twitter's latest mess

While Twitter encountered many self-inflicted wounds this week, users jumped to Blue Sky and Mastodon. Then Meta decided it was a fine time to drop its Twitter copycat, Threads. In this episode, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Engadget’s Karissa Bell about where all of these services are headed. Will Threads be the clear winner, thanks to Instagram’s social graph? Or will the future lie with fully decentralized platforms like Mastodon?

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Topics

Twitter continues to crumble, Meta introduces Threads Twitter clone – 1:10

The next AirPods Pro release could include health features like a hearing test and body temperature sensors – 34:06

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro prototype leaked – 37:18

EU Digital Markets Act identifies a class of large ‘gatekeeper’ tech companies for additional regulation – 51:07

U.S. Federal Trade Commission announces huge fines for fake product reviews – 55:45

Working on – 1:03:19

Picks – 1:06:15

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Karissa Bell

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.