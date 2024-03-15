Engadget Podcast: Why is the US trying to ban TikTok again?

Another week, another concerted effort to ban TikTok in the US – except this time, it could actually happen. In this episode, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Engadget Senior Editor Karissa Bell around the latest TikTok drama. The House passed a bill that could ultimately ban the company if ByteDance doesn’t sell it off within six months. It may face a tougher fight in the Senate, but if it’s approved there President Biden has said he’s willing to sign it into law.

Is this a justified fight against the Chinese-owned social media company, or is it the sum of our political fears against all things China? (Maybe it’s a bit of both?) We discuss why this potential ban could be a huge civil rights violation, as well as the need for true data privacy laws in the US, which would apply to all social networks.

Topics

U.S. House passes bill that would give Bytedance 6 months to sell TikTok – 0:47

Microsoft’s Surface and AI event preview – 17:04

Apple will allow EU users to download some apps from websites – 27:38

Five Tesla execs earned $2.5B over the last five years while the company paid no income tax – 34:53

Around Engadget – 44:57

Working on – 48:31

Pop culture picks – 50:17

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Karissa Bell

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

