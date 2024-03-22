Engadget Podcast: Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 are all about business

Microsoft finally announced the Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 this week, but you won’t find them in any retail stores. You can only buy them on Microsoft’s website and through enterprise resellers. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss why Microsoft is positioning these computers for businesses, and what it could mean for the future of the Surface lineup. The company is hinting that it’ll have consumer devices soon – likely the Pro 10 and Laptop 6 without as much corporate baggage. But there may also be room for an entirely new form of Surface. Perhaps it’s time for a true Surface foldable? (Or maybe not, after seeing how the Duo performed.)

Topics

Microsoft announces Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, but you won’t find them in stores – 0:34

U.S. Justice Department files antitrust suit aimed at Apple’s “walled garden” ecosystem – 14:13

Report: Apple may tap Google for Gemini AI on iPhones – 25:01

NVIDIA claims its new Blackwell chip will power through AI workloads 30x faster using 25x less power – 33:07

Microsoft hires Deepmind cofounder Mustafa Suleyman to lead AI division – 38:00

YouTube reveals new rules for realistic AI video – 43:16

Check your Glassdoor account – real names accidentally tied to some anonymous company reviews – 44:31

Cherlynn finds the tech angle on the Kate Middleton photo debacle. Look at the metadata! – 47:03

Around Engadget – 56:05

Pop culture picks – 59:52

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

