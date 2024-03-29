Engadget Podcast: The NY Auto Show and a chat with Lucy Liu

We dive into the latest EVs as well as Liu's upcoming VR game, The Pirate Queen.

This week, it’s all about cars and Lucy Liu in VR. Devindra chats with Senior Writer Sam Rutherford about his visit to the New York International Auto Show, where he saw the Polestar 4, a unique new EV without a rear window. Also, Cherlynn pops in to chat with Lucy Liu about her new VR game, The Pirate Queen. We also explore the issues around Florida’s bill banning young kids from social media sites, and Sam tells us why he likes Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation.

Topics

Sam Rutherford on what’s new in EVs and car tech from the New York Auto Show – 0:57

Cherlynn Low interviews Lucy Liu about her new VR game The Pirate Queen – 34:39

Florida Governor signs bill banning young children from social media – 54:55

Intel confirms Copilot will eventually run locally – 58:33

There’s finally a version of Chrome that runs well on ARM-based Windows machines – 1:02:43

Canadian researchers have created a camera that takes 156.3 trillion frames per second – 1:05:06

Working on – 1:07:08

Pop culture picks – 1:12:44

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Sam Rutherford

Guest: Cherlynn Low and Lucy Liu

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

