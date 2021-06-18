Engadget Podcast
Engadget Podcast: Windows 11's surprise leak and the best of E3

Turns out the next Windows looks like the last Windows.
June 18th, 2021
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about the surprising Windows 11 leak, which spoiled Microsoft’s upcoming Windows event. While it’s not a complete build, the leak still gives us a sense of where Windows 11 is headed. Also, we break down the best games we saw at E3, including Elden Ring and Forza Horizon 5!

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

