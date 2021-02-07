Engadget Podcast: Samsung, MWC and our hot gadget summer

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford to chat about Samsung’s smartwatch updates and the few tidbits of news from Mobile World Congress. Also, they dive into the newly released previews for iOS 15, macOS Monterey and Windows 11. It’s the rare year where both Mac and Windows are getting some major updates.
Topics
New stuff from Samsung (One UI, Galaxy Buds 2) – 1:34
Mobile World Congress happened…sort of – 18:34
First impressions from the Windows 11 insider preview – 27:34
Apple releases betas for iOS 15, iPad OS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey – 34:01
Working on – 57:52
Pop culture picks – 59:05
#Family #JusticeforHan
-
Video livestream
Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Guest: Sam Rutherford
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien