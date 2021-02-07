Engadget Podcast: Samsung, MWC and our hot gadget summer

Engadget Podcast
And we dive into our beta experiences with iOS 15, macOS Sierra and Windows 11.
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford to chat about Samsung’s smartwatch updates and the few tidbits of news from Mobile World Congress. Also, they dive into the newly released previews for iOS 15, macOS Monterey and Windows 11. It’s the rare year where both Mac and Windows are getting some major updates.

Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Guest: Sam Rutherford
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

