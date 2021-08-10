Engadget Podcast
Engadget Podcast: Windows 11, Surface reviews and Facebook’s latest crisis

We also dive into the surprise Android 12 release and more from Google.
Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar|10.08.21
@devindra

October 8th, 2021
It’s not too often we get a new version of Windows and a new Android release! This week, Engadget Editor-in-Chief Dana Wollman joins Cherlynn and Devindra to chat about her Surface Pro 8 review, Windows 11, as well as the Surface Laptop Studio and Go. Also, Senior Editor Karissa Bell joins to talk about the latest news from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Topics

  • Windows 11 review – 1:15

  • Surface Pro 8 review – 14:57

  • Surface Laptop Studio review – 22:21

  • Surface Go 3 review – 32:00

  • Sustainability data is going to be a bigger thing in Google products soon – 36:17

  • Android 12 release / Pixel event announced for October 19 – 47:06

  • Twitch was hacked revealing lots of information – 48:57

  • OLED Switch review is up! – 50:03

  • Canon made a huge VR fish eye lens – 52:15

  • Catching up on the fallout from the Facebook whistleblower interview – 55:10

  • Picks – 1:18:23


Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guests: Dana Wollman and Karissa Bell
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

