Engadget Podcast
Engadget Podcast Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Diving into WWDC and E3

Plus, why Amazon Sidewalk is getting us all riled up.
Cherlynn Low
C. Low|06.11.21
@cherlynnlow

Sponsored Links

Cherlynn Low
C. Low
@cherlynnlow
June 11th, 2021
In this article: gear, mac os, ipad, assistive touch, mac os monterey, macos monterey, android 12 beta 2, disney plus, the conjuring, engadget podcast, the engadget podcast, ipados, loki, e3, disney+, wwdc, wwdc 2021, apple, news, ios 15, macos, theengadgetpodcast, e3 2021, engadgetpodcast, podcast, entertainment, watchos 8

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith to talk about Apple's torrent of announcements from WWDC 2021. iOS 15's upcoming changes are the most intriguing, but we also went over updates to watchOS, iPadOS and macOS. Plus, we got more details from Apple after the keynote on things like Assistive Touch on watchOS and whether people need accounts to streaming apps to use SharePlay in FaceTime. Then, we talk about what we're expecting to see at E3 over the weekend, as well as why Amazon's Sidewalk should be an opt-in feature.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.


Subscribe!


Topics


Video livestream

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Mat Smith
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Follow all of the news from WWDC 2021 right here!

Follow all of the news from E3 and Summer Game Fest right here!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget