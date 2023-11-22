The 16 best gifts for music lovers

If you've heard rumblings that a special someone wants to get into making their own recordings, they're going to need an audio interface. And Focusrite's Scarlett Solo line has long-been a winner, due to a budget-friendly price and useful features. The latest 4th-generation Scarlett Solo connects via USB, can operate on both PCs and Macs and actually uses the same converters as the company's much more expensive flagship interfaces. So, it sounds good.

There's a wide 120dB dynamic range to suit various instruments and recording scenarios. It's called the Solo, but it actually boasts a pair of audio ins, so your giftee can record two things at the same time, like an acoustic guitar and a voice. Focusrite also comes bundled with Ableton Live Lite and a host of other audio tools to help them get started. — L.B.