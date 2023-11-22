The 16 best gifts for music lovers
From synths to books, here’s a few things to keep the musician in your life creating.
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Everyone needs a hobby. And chances are there's at least one person on your holiday shopping list who fancies themselves a musician. Whether they're a casual synth noodler, a guitar virtuoso or a singer-songwriter we've got recommendations covering a range of price points. Some of these even make a great gift for music lovers who have been considering making the jump to music maker. Perhaps getting their first synth will kickstart a new obsession.
A couple of years back, Fender wowed us with its diminutive Mustang Micro personal headphone amplifier. The renowned guitar and amp manufacturer just released a follow up device that improves upon nearly every aspect of the original. There are 25 amp models, compared to 12 with the previous release. The effects have also doubled, going from 13 to 25. The Mustang Micro Plus also boasts 100 editable presets, an integrated tuner and a new display for making adjustments. The major selling point here, however, is the same as with the OG device: it sounds great and it lets people practice electric guitar without alerting the neighbors (and authorities.) It's a tiny, pocket-sized gadget with a big Fender sound. — Lawrence Bonk, Contributing Reporter
Soma Laboratory Ether
If you know someone who believes there's music all around us (if you just train yourself to hear it), I have the perfect gift for them. The Soma Labs Ether is sort of like a microphone. But not one that you sing into. Instead, it picks up electromagnetic interference and radiation from across the entire spectrum from Hertz to Gigahertz. Soma likes to refer to it as an "anti-radio" since it doesn't tune into one frequency, it tunes into all the frequencies. With the Ether, your sound-loving giftee can eavesdrop on neon signs and sample the silent whine of an AC adapter. It's literally a gateway to an invisible world of electromagnetic waves. — Terrence O'Brien, Former Managing Editor
Microphones are a must-have for music makers of all skill levels. There are all kinds of mics out there, with some costing thousands upon thousands of dollars. However, beginners should go for a simple USB microphone. The Audio-Technica AT2040USB is based on a tried-and-true design and is relatively budget-friendly, at $150. This is great for newbies because it connects via USB, so the musician in your life won't also have to spring for an audio interface or a mixing console. It plugs directly into the computer. Some USB microphones sound like trash, but this one provides a clear and rich audio signal that's perfect for vocals, guitars and just about anything else. Many people also use it as a podcast mic. There's a built-in headphone jack for real-time monitoring and two LED lights to indicate whether or not the microphone is armed. — L.B.
Bastl Instruments Kastle Arp
Bastl Instruments' Kastle line of mini modular synths are pretty easy to recommend for almost anyone who dabbles in music making. They're true modular instruments, but with stripped-down controls and in a package barely bigger than the three AA batteries required to power them. Where the original Kastle was primarily built for drones and the Kastle Drum for glitchy percussion, the Kastle Arp is, as you may have guessed, designed for arpeggios. It's the most melodic entry in the series, and therefore probably the easiest of the bunch to recommend. It actually can make some quite beautiful little musical passages, especially when paired with some delay and reverb. If there is someone on your list who would rather make their own lo-fi beats to study than put on a YouTube playlist, this could make a perfect addition to their desk setup. — T.O.
If you've heard rumblings that a special someone wants to get into making their own recordings, they're going to need an audio interface. And Focusrite's Scarlett Solo line has long-been a winner, due to a budget-friendly price and useful features. The latest 4th-generation Scarlett Solo connects via USB, can operate on both PCs and Macs and actually uses the same converters as the company's much more expensive flagship interfaces. So, it sounds good.
There's a wide 120dB dynamic range to suit various instruments and recording scenarios. It's called the Solo, but it actually boasts a pair of audio ins, so your giftee can record two things at the same time, like an acoustic guitar and a voice. Focusrite also comes bundled with Ableton Live Lite and a host of other audio tools to help them get started. — L.B.
New computers are powerful and can easily handle modern music-making tasks. However, the port selection typically sucks. At the bare minimum, a modest bedroom studio would need an available port for the audio interface, another for a MIDI controller and one for some kind of external hard drive for backups. My baby studio requires around six or seven wired connections. That's where USB-C hubs come in. This one by Anker gets the job done, and it's budget-friendly to boot. It uses just a single USB-C port and provides two additional USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a micro SD slot and an SD card slot. The SD cards could replace the external HD in a pinch and the USB-A ports are perfect for MIDI controllers and USB microphones. As with buying any hub, however, check out the source computer and the gear to figure out exactly what's needed. — L.B.
These two groovebox/samplers/thingamajigs are nearly identical, but the EP-1320 features a medieval design aesthetic and soundbank. They look like giant calculators, but are seriously powerful samplers and arrangers. The workflow is intuitive and it's incredibly easy to get a beat going. It's not so easy to turn that beat into a full-fledged song, but that's where DAWs come in. This is a great tool for those new to sampling, as the web app makes short work out of loading and unloading samples. Can't decide which one to get? The EP-133 is likely the best pick for just about everyone, unless the musician in your life is absolutely obsessed with renaissance fairs and that whole medieval aesthetic. The menus on the EP-1320 are in latin, which could be frustrating for some (and by some, I mean me). — L.B.
Many synths and pedals come with little rubber feet that are supposed to stop them from sliding around a desk. I can tell you with confidence that they don't really work. That's why the musician on your list will probably appreciate some non-slip padding. This huge roll of grippy rubber can easily be cut to fit almost anything from a portable MIDI controller, to a eurorack skiff. If you're shopping for someone that has a tendency to get a little too into it when they're jamming, this will be a very welcome addition to their setup. — T.O.
Maybe it's just me, but one of the things that I often struggle with when trying to put the finishing touches on a track is the transitions from one section to the next. If there's a bedroom producer in your life who keeps reaching for the same filter sweep over and over again to take them to the chorus, snag them a copy of Baby Audio's Transit plugin. This collaboration with YouTuber Andrew Huang is a multi-effect VST specifically designed for transitions. The TL;DR version is that Transit lets users create a custom effect chain with things like reverb, delay, distortion and pitch shifting, then control the parameters of all those effects simultaneously with one knob. Sure, someone could do all that manually with a complicated array of plugins and macros in their DAW, but Transit does most of the heavy lifting and lets them focus on making more art. — T.O.
Antares AutoTune Access
Like it or not, AutoTune has become a nearly indispensable tool for modern music production. If there's a hobbyist producer or singer on your list, AutoTune can save them valuable time. When they're recording in their downtime between work and / or dealing with kids, they might not have the energy to do five, six or seven vocal takes. This can subtly take a vocal performance that's 95-percent of the way there to note perfect. Or perhaps they want to recreate the over-the-top robotic melodies of Cher's "Believe" or the garbled raps of Future and Lil Uzi Vert. But, even though AutoTune was designed to be used for vocals (sort of), it can be used on other instruments as well to create strange and otherworldly effects. — T.O.
There's a ton of excellent MIDI controllers out there, but I'm partial to Arturia's. And the KeyLab Essential 49 mk3 might be the sweet spot in its lineup. Its 49 keys should be enough for anyone outside of serious piano players, and it doesn't take up too much room. Unsurprisingly, the KeyLab series integrates tightly with Arturia's software instruments, and even comes bundled with a copy of Analog Lab V. But it also has scripts for controlling popular DAWs like Ableton Live, Logic Pro and FL Studio so, regardless of their software preferences the musician on your list should be able to use the KeyLab for more than just plucking out melodies. And, even if they're more into hardware synths than in-the-box production, the KeyLab Essential has a MIDI out port for controlling other gear. — T.O.
Decksavers covers
Many synthesizers and drum machines retain their value for decades. The best way to protect that precious gear is with a cover of some kind, and Decksavers make some of the best. These covers are tough and durable, so they offer protection from projectiles in addition to smoke and dust. As an added bonus, the covers are transparent so your giftee can stare longingly at their favorite piece of gear whenever they want. The company makes protective coverings for all kinds of gear, from the aforementioned synthesizers and drum machines, to guitar pedals, turntables and even audio interfaces.
This gift will require a bit of forethought and some "innocent" question asking. You'll have to find out the exact piece of gear that needs covering and find the appropriate Decksavers product, as each cover is manufactured to exactly fit a specific item of gear. Musicians love talking about gear, so this isn't the toughest recon mission in the world. — L.B.
A contact microphone is the unsung hero of almost any music producer's arsenal if you ask me. It can be used to capture acoustic instruments like a ukelele or a dulcimer, but that's just the start. Musicians with an experimental streak will quickly discover it can be pressed against the throat to capture unique vocal timbres, held against a steam radiator to record eerie ambience or placed on almost any surface you can bang on to build one-of-a-kind percussive sounds. The best part: While this particular model is around $22 and I can vouch for its quality, there are cheaper options where you can stuff a stocking full of five of them for just $15. — T.O.
The Century Collection is definitely a splurge, but it's the gift that keeps on giving. For $400, your giftee will receive every sample pack, virtual instrument and effect plugin that Puremagnetik makes for the next 100 years. On day one they'll get access to around 100 sample packs covering everything from vintage synths, to circuit bent toys, to early digital drum machines.
But perhaps even more interesting are the over 40 VST plugins that range from lo-fi keys to absolutely out-of-this-world effects. The creative delays and strange micro loopers are highlights – perfect for the person who's into ambient and experimental music. Then there's Lore, an "advanced sound design workstation" inspired by musique concrète. It's updated regularly with new features and effects. Even if someone manages to outlive their Century Collection membership, they'll probably never be able to fully explore it all. — T.O.
Moog Muse
Let's first address the elephant in the room. This is a $3,500 synthesizer, which would likely max out just about any holiday gifts budget. However, if your coffers runneth over and there's a synth nerd in your life, this is a no-brainer. The Moog Muse is the company's latest flagship synthesizer and it's truly a modern classic. It just sounds so good, with no pedals or additional processing required. The filters and analog oscillators allow for that iconic Moog sound, but the sound design options are nearly limitless. The knobs and sliders are an absolute joy to use and the whole thing is actually made from metal and wood. In a word, it's luxe. For my money, I'd choose the Moog Muse over rivals like the Arturia Polybrute or the Oberheim OB-X8. — L.B.
Do you have a synth fanatic in your life but absolutely balked at the sticker price of the Moog Muse? Get them this book instead. The Minimoog Book, as the name suggests, is a visually pleasing and exhaustive chronicle of one of the most iconic synthesizers of all time. The Minimoog first launched back in 1970, so there's plenty of history to pull from. This book is gorgeous to look at and makes for the perfect coffee table companion, but it also includes interviews with Moog luminaries and artists who have depended on the instrument. These artists include Rush singer Geddy Lee, Mac DeMarco, Gary Numan, Kraftwerk, Devo and studio players for bigwigs like David Bowie and Adele. It even has schematics, ancient promotional materials and so much more. It's a thick boi. — L.B.
Check out the rest of our gift ideas here.