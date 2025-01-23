Comcast’s sports and news streaming bundle starts at $70 monthly

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A week after DirecTV launched its first sports-only streaming package, Comcast unveiled a similar offering that adds news to the mix. The Xfinity Sports & News TV package combines over 50 broadcast, cable news and sports channels with Peacock, DVR storage and more.

Although Xfinity Sports & News is being widely marketed and reported as costing $70 monthly, there's some extensive fine print attached. (With Comcast?? Can't be.)

First, that price only applies to Xfinity Internet or Xfinity TV customers (new or existing). You'll pay at least $90 monthly if you want to stick with home internet from elsewhere. On top of that, your monthly price goes up by $10 without automatic billing through a bank account. Autopay with a credit or debit card adds an extra $8.

So, it can be as little as $70 or as much as $100 per month. Plus tax. This is only a good deal compared to YouTube TV (which recently raised prices again) or Hulu + Live TV if you're already an Xfinity Internet customer who's cool with automatic payments.

Even then, whether it's a bargain will depend on whether it has all the content you want. Its national cable news lineup includes CNN, CNBC, MSNBC and Fox News. It has ESPN, FS1, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, GOLF Channel and SEC Network for live sports channels. Also on tap are local broadcast channels, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and Univision affiliates. Plus, you get Peacock (which includes live sports in addition to its on-demand fare) and other extras like 300 hours of cloud DVR storage.

If you want the best viewing experience, you'll need an Xfinity X1 TV box, only available for Xfinity cable customers. But since that would be somewhat redundant, you can still watch through the Xfinity Stream app on streaming boxes like Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and mobile devices.

You can read more (and perhaps make yourself dizzy from fine print) at Xfinity's Sports & News landing page.