Netflix overhauls its TV app with a fresh UI and responsive recommendations

Netflix is giving its TV user interface a major overhaul. Alongside a fresh, cleaner look, you'll see recommendations that adapt to your activity as Netflix tries to better gauge what you might be in the mood to watch. The company plans to roll out the update over the coming weeks and months.

It seems that the aim here, as has long been a goal for Netflix, is to help you find something you want to watch faster. That way, you won't spend an eternity scrolling through the various options while struggling to figure out what to start streaming.

Netflix originally designed its TV user interface for shows and movies, but it had to evolve to better handle new entertainment offerings, such as live events and cloud gaming. The company has been working on the new TV experience since last year, according to Eunice Kim, Netflix's chief product officer. "Our redesigned TV home page is simpler, more intuitive and better represents the breadth of entertainment on Netflix today," Kim said on a call with reporters.

The new tiles for each show, movie and so on are much larger. Rather than having information about a highlighted title appear at the top of the screen, the redesign brings everything together.

Each tile includes more at-a-glance contextual details as to why you might want to watch something. It might indicate that a show or movie was recently added, is in Netflix's top 10 list of the most-watched titles, has won awards or is leaving the service soon. Otherwise, Netflix might believe that you'll love the suggestion.

As you move between tiles, the animations will look snappier and more fluid than at present, Kim said. The new UI also makes it easier for Netflix to highlight live events — such as Christmas Day NFL games, WWE programming and Everybody's Live with John Mulaney — at the top of the home screen.

The main navigation bar is now at the top of the screen, with tabs including including home, shows, movies, games and My Netflix (where you'll find your "continue watching" row, My List, reminders and so on). The search function, which is where you can still browse through categories, is up there too. Handily, you'll be able to switch to the top navigation bar by simply tapping the back button on your TV remote.

As you browse, Netflix will adapt its recommendations on the fly. So, if you happen to give Squid Game a double thumbs-up to indicate you love the show, Netflix might on the fly add a row filled with similar titles a little further down the home screen. Trailers you watch and your searches will affect these responsive recommendations too. This all happens behind the scenes in the hope of making everything feel seamless.

Netflix has long integrated factors like viewing habits into personalized suggestions. "What's new about the responsive recommendations is active browsing behavior," Elizabeth Stone, the company's chief technology officer, said. "It could also include things like time of day, as one example. It may also, over time, include situations where a member's able to give an explicit input in terms of what they're looking for."

Netflix

Elsewhere, Netflix recently started testing a generative AI search feature powered by OpenAI. The idea here is to let you search for titles depending on your mood. So, you might ask for something that's both a little scary and a little funny, but not too much of either (horror comedy is the best film genre after all), and you'll get some relevant suggestions. Some users in Australia and New Zealand were the first to get access to this tool. Netflix is rolling it out to more subscribers starting this week as an opt-in beta.

The company will also start a global test of a vertical video feature on mobile in the coming weeks. The feed will include clips and trailers, and it will be accessible from a row on the app's home screen. You'll be able to tap to watch the show or movie right away or add it to My List. There's an option to share the clip too. Netflix has tried similar feeds of comedy clips and snippets from kids shows over the last few years.

Meanwhile, when asked if Netflix will follow the likes of Spotify in allowing signups from its iOS app after Apple was forced to change its App Store payment policies, Kim said the company is keeping a close eye on the situation but didn't have any updates to share for now. In the meantime, Netflix will "continue to abide by the App Store policies until we hear more about how to best implement any changes going forward."