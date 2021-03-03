Netflix's Fast Laughs is a TikTok-style comedy feed for your phone

Sometimes, all you want from Netflix is a good laugh. The service's latest mobile feature is designed to do just that. Fast Laughs is a TikTok-style feed of clips from stand-up specials as well as comedy shows and movies.

It even has a "LOL" button for you to react to clips. It adds the Face with Tears of Joy emoji (which, sorry to inform you, is no longer cool ) to your screen.

Much like previews , the clips are displayed vertically and they autoplay. According to Variety , the feature will include up to 100 clips per day. They can be as short as 15 seconds or so. Others might last for more than 45 seconds. If a clip catches your interest, you can add the special, series or film to your list or start watching immediately.

Netflix is giving the feature prime real estate. Fast Laughs has its own tab on the bottom navigation menu. You'll be able to share links to the clips elsewhere, but only subscribers will be able to watch them, and they'll have to check them out in the Netflix app.

Fast Laughs is rolling out in English-speaking countries, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia. It's iPhone-only for now, though Netflix will start testing an Android version later this year. Kids profiles won't have access to the feature and you can filter the clips based on your content maturity level settings.