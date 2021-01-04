Epic Games' next headquarters will replace a local shopping mall

Many tech companies build their new campuses on discarded office space or other familiar territory, but Epic Games is trying something... different. Eurogamer reports that the Fortnite developer is taking control of a hometown shopping mall, Cary Towne Center, to convert it into the company’s next headquarters by 2024. The new project will mix offices with “recreational spaces” and will be built to handle the gaming giant’s “long-term growth.”

Epic said the project was still early and didn’t have design work to show, but it was looking at ways to share the land with the community. Development should start in 2021, and the company will keep operating at its Crossroads Boulevard until the new headquarters is ready.