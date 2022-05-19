Epic Game Store sale includes huge discounts for 'Final Fantasy' and 'Far Cry'

Epic is betting that you're looking for games to keep you entertained this summer. The Epic Games Store is running a "Mega Sale" from today (May 19th) through June 16th that offers significant discounts on a host of PC games, including a few recent blockbusters. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is 29 percent off, while the open-world shooter Far Cry 6 is a whopping 50 percent off. Bethesda's recently launched Ghostwire: Tokyo is on sale for the first time at 34 percent off, while Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and the tough brawler Sifu both see 20 percent drops.

The deals are effectively larger than that. Every Epic Games account is receiving a 25 percent coupon that applies to any full-game purchases worth at least $15 after any other discounts, including the heftier ones mentioned above. You'll get a coupon after each transaction, too. The sale doesn't apply to add-ons, in-game content or non-game software.

The promo will dovetail with four weekly giveaways for "tentpole" games. You won't have to pay a thing to get at least something out of the Mega Sale, then, even if Epic is clearly hoping you'll buy something else while you're downloading your free titles.