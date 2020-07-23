Epic Games Store summer sale discounts 'Disco Elysium,' 'Control' and more

Epic’s PC game store has kicked off a summer sale of its own — take that, Steam — and it includes a few noteworthy discounts on titles you might not have picked up yet. A game like Remedy’s shooter Control is available for 50 percent off at $30, while indie favorite Disco Elysium is on sale for the same price, which is 25 percent lower than it’s usual cost.

Jedi: Fallen Order and Borderlands 3 are other recent games now available for half-off at $30 each, while Red Dead Redemption 2 got a minor price cut to $48. If you’ve been waiting to pick up Ubisoft titles from series like Watch Dogs, Assassin’s Creed, The Division or Far Cry then this is another good opportunity — many of them are available for $12 or less. Have a look at the full collection right here before the promotional prices end on August 6th.