Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget

ESPN+ will be directly integrated into Hulu next year

Disney is trying to make its streaming services play nice together.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago
ESPN+
The ESPN+ iPhone app. Billy Steele/Engadget

In an effort to unify its many streaming services, Disney announced today that it plans to integrate ESPN+ into Hulu's interface in 2021. During its Investor Day presentation today, the company said you'll be able to subscribe and watch ESPN+ entirely within Hulu — no more need for a separate app.

While there's no word on when that integration will arrive, it should make life a bit easier for some sports fans. Still, given how tough Hulu's interface is to navigate, I wouldn't be surprised if some ESPN+ subscribers choose to stick with its standalone app for as long as they can. Disney says Hulu currently has 36.6 million subscribers, up from 25.5 million from November 2019.

In this article: ESPN+, Disney, Hulu, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
