ESPN+ will be directly integrated into Hulu next year

In an effort to unify its many streaming services, Disney announced today that it plans to integrate ESPN+ into Hulu's interface in 2021. During its Investor Day presentation today, the company said you'll be able to subscribe and watch ESPN+ entirely within Hulu — no more need for a separate app.

While there's no word on when that integration will arrive, it should make life a bit easier for some sports fans. Still, given how tough Hulu's interface is to navigate, I wouldn't be surprised if some ESPN+ subscribers choose to stick with its standalone app for as long as they can. Disney says Hulu currently has 36.6 million subscribers, up from 25.5 million from November 2019.