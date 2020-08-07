ESPN+ will be $1/month more expensive for new subscribers

ESPN+ is getting a price increase, but only for new subscribers. Starting August 12th, the monthly plan will cost $5.99, up from $4.99. If you’ve been on the fence, it might not be a bad idea to sign up before then, because ESPN+ doesn’t plan to increase the price for existing subscribers for at least a year.

The change won’t affect the ESPN+ annual plan, which is staying at $49.99/year — so that’ll be an even more attractive option soon enough. The bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) will also stay the same at $12.99/month.