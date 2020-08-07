Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget

ESPN+ will be $1/month more expensive for new subscribers

Existing members won't pay more for at least a year.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
ESPN+
Billy Steele/Engadget

ESPN+ is getting a price increase, but only for new subscribers. Starting August 12th, the monthly plan will cost $5.99, up from $4.99. If you’ve been on the fence, it might not be a bad idea to sign up before then, because ESPN+ doesn’t plan to increase the price for existing subscribers for at least a year.

The change won’t affect the ESPN+ annual plan, which is staying at $49.99/year — so that’ll be an even more attractive option soon enough. The bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) will also stay the same at $12.99/month.

Even at $6 per month, ESPN+ is still a killer deal. Sure, a lot of sports are still on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but many of the major leagues have returned in recent weeks. Many games are available through ESPN+, and golf fans can catch the PGA Championship on the streaming service this weekend.

In this article: espn, streaming, sports, services, app, disney, espn plus, espnplus, news, entertainment, gear
