Amazon won't stream any Yankees games during the 2020 season

You’re out of luck if you were hoping to use Amazon to stream Yankees games during the shortened 2020 MLB season. Bloomberg has verified that Amazon won’t be streaming any Yankees games this season through a combination of COVID-19 and broadcast rights. With the number of games down from 162 to just 60 due to the pandemic, the New York-focused YES Network decided to retain TV rights that would have gone to broadcasters Amazon counted on for simulcasts. As the MLB recently barring teams from streaming games on regional sports networks, Amazon was shut out.

Amazon responded by saying it would “evaluate [its] plans” at the end of the season.