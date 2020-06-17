Amazon UK will show its free Premier League matches on Twitch

Amazon is reportedly planning on streaming live Premier League games for free on Twitch in the UK. According to Deadline, the move is intended to give fans the opportunity to interact with each other during matches, and will get streamers talking about football with their followers. This won’t be the first time Twitch has been used to show live sport, but it will be the first time it’s shown games from the Premier League, which is the world’s most-watched football league.

This is the latest move from Amazon to get its football coverage in front of a wider audience — earlier this month it announced it would be streaming some Premier League games on Prime for free. Streaming matches on Twitch — a platform primarily designed for video games — pushes sport into an arena that has previously been reserved for esports and demonstrates that Amazon is serious about becoming a go-to destination for sports, alongside traditional contenders such as Sky Sports and BT Sport. Its Premier League coverage kicks off on June 29th with Crystal Palace vs Burnley.