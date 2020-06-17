Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Matt McNulty - Manchester City via Getty Images

Amazon UK will show its free Premier League matches on Twitch

Amazon wants to encourage shared viewing.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City takes on Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
Matt McNulty - Manchester City via Getty Images

Amazon is reportedly planning on streaming live Premier League games for free on Twitch in the UK. According to Deadline, the move is intended to give fans the opportunity to interact with each other during matches, and will get streamers talking about football with their followers. This won’t be the first time Twitch has been used to show live sport, but it will be the first time it’s shown games from the Premier League, which is the world’s most-watched football league.

This is the latest move from Amazon to get its football coverage in front of a wider audience — earlier this month it announced it would be streaming some Premier League games on Prime for free. Streaming matches on Twitch — a platform primarily designed for video games — pushes sport into an arena that has previously been reserved for esports and demonstrates that Amazon is serious about becoming a go-to destination for sports, alongside traditional contenders such as Sky Sports and BT Sport. Its Premier League coverage kicks off on June 29th with Crystal Palace vs Burnley.

In this article: Amazon, Twitch, Premier League, football, sport, live, streaming, news, entertainment
