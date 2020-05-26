Amazon UK will stream some English Premier League games for free

Amazon first started showing live Premier League football matches in the UK last year and will do so again this summer, but because of restrictions imposed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, it’s announced that it’ll also be showing additional fixtures for free. Unlike before, viewers won’t need a Prime subscription to watch them.

Coming soon...#PrimeVideo will be showing four extra @PremierLeague games this season free of charge 🙌



Fans will not need a Prime membership to watch these matches#PLonPrime pic.twitter.com/u8KB2plpBT — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) June 3, 2020

Broadcasters had their allocation of Premier League matches earmarked months ago, with fixtures spread among Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime. The league was subsequently suspended due to the pandemic. When it resumes on June 17th, fans still won’t be permitted in stadiums but the games that weren’t originally earmarked for television will now be aired, giving supporters the chance to watch their team in lieu of attending the live match.