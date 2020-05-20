Etsy is cancelling $4 million in Ukraine seller fees

The company wants to support creators hurt by the Russian invasion.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|02.28.22
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
February 28th, 2022
In this article: news, gear, internet, Ukraine, services, Russia, Etsy
UKRAINE - 2020/03/17: In this photo illustration an Etsy logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Etsy is joining the ranks of tech companies offering support to Ukraine following the Russian invasion. The craft-oriented marketplace is writing off all outstanding fees for Ukraine-based sellers. The move is worth about $4 million and is meant to offset "tremendous financial hardship" for creators affected by the conflict.

The gesture comes amid a flurry of help for Ukraine. Airbnb has offered free housing for up to 100,000 Ukranian refugees. Elon Musk's companies, meanwhile, have offered free EV charging and Starlink terminals. That's not including initiatives to protect residents and limit misinformation.

Etsy's fee waiver isn't large compared to some of these relief efforts. It's not compensating sellers for lost business or waiving future fees, for instance. Still, this could be welcome for Ukranians who had to deal with outstanding Etsy bills on top of Russia's military campaign.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget