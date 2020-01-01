European Commission charges Amazon over misuse of seller data

Amazon, very broadly, is a retailer itself, but it’s also a retail platform that lets third parties sell their wares side by side with Amazon’s own. These independent, unaffiliated companies can even piggyback on Amazon’s vast logistics and warehousing network. But there’s a catch: If a small seller makes a surprisingly popular product, Amazon can see that sales data on its own system. There could be the temptation for Amazon to make a similar product and direct sales toward itself.

We reached the preliminary conclusion that @amazon illegally has abused its dominant position as a marketplace service provider in DE & FR. @amazon may have used sensitive data big scale to compete against smaller retailers. Now for @amazon to respond. @EU_Competition — Margrethe Vestager (@vestager) November 10, 2020

This isn’t a hypothetical, and The Wall Street Journal published a report in April claiming the company was doing this very thing. Former employees have claimed that Amazon can not only identify hot trends but also use that data to price their own products competitively. In one example, the makers of a popular car trunk organizer found that, a while after, Amazon launched a very similar product as part of its private label offering.

Now, Amazon has said that using third-party seller data in this manner is against its own policies and affirmed that position in Congress. Amazon has also said that the practice of producing “private label” goods is used by every major retailer, and isn’t a threat to the independent brands they sell. But regulators in both the US and Europe aren’t satisfied with that answer and are pushing for more information. In July 2019, the EU opened a formal investigation to see if what Amazon was doing violated local competition rules, with today’s charges the result of that procedure.

This isn’t the first time that Vestager has led an assault against Amazon, and three years ago charged the company with receiving state aid from Luxembourg. As part of the EU’s work to keep the free market free, member countries cannot offer favorable treatment to companies. Officials found that Luxembourg had handed over around €250 million ($294 million) in illegal state aid.

An Amazon spokesperson has responded, saying that the company disagrees with the EU’s claims, and it will “make every effort to ensure it has an accurate understanding of the facts.” They added that Amazon “represents less than one percent of the global retail market,” and that “no company cares more about small businesses.”

There is no time scale for how long this action will take, but a number of previous European Commission investigations have spanned several years.