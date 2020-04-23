Eurosport follows ESPN in airing an esports racing championship

A pan-European TV network is joining ESPN in broadcasting virtual races while motorsport is shut down due to COVID-19. Eurosport has signed a deal to broadcast Torque Esports’ The Race All-Star Series on cable, satellite, IPTV and streaming (both live and on-demand). As the name implies, the rFactor 2-based championship pits conventional and virtual pro racers against each other online, including in a Legends Trophy event with famous drivers like Jenson Button and Jacques Villeneuve.

The final round of the first series takes place on April 26th at 6PM CET (12PM Eastern), but the second series is already set to begin on May 1st.