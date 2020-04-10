ESPN will give its motorsports fans an esports racing fix

With all motorsports on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic — including Formula 1, Formula E and IndyCar — the only experiences available are virtual. Disney’s ESPN is set to elevate that a notch by launching a virtual racing series from Torque Esports. The series feature the All-Star Cup, pitting racers from Formula, Formula E, IndyCar and others against top sim racers, and the Legends Trophy. The latter will include former champions like Emerson Fittipaldi, Jacques Villeneuve and Juan Pablo Montoya.

Torque Esports has partnered with Eden Games (behind Gear Club Unlimited 2), sim manufacturer AllInSports and others. The company launched last month across 60 broadcasters including CNBC and Eurosport, airing 90-minute highlight packages to up to 600 million viewers. The company noted that its Legends race last week had a “combined record of three Formula 1 world champsionships, 11 Indy 500 victories and 124 wins.”