Every Polestar 2 is being recalled over a power-killing software glitch

The Polestar 2 is experiencing its first round of growing pains. On Thursday, the Volvo-Geely subsidiary announced that was recalling its recently released EV sport coupe fleet to correct a pair of potential safety issues.

The first issue involves a software glitch that can cause the vehicle to suddenly lose power while driving, though to date, no one has been injured when the glitches have occurred. "We issued a voluntary safety recall for Polestar 2 after we investigated, verified, and developed a solution for an issue reported by a small number of customers,” Polestar reps told Car and Driver. “A fault in the logic of the Battery Energy Control Module requires a manual software update to be rectified. A total of 2189 potentially affected registered customer vehicles in Europe and China are being recalled."