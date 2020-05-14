Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Evo

Evo Online event stretches across July with four open tournaments

The annual fighting game event is changing format due to COVID-19.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
15m ago
Evo 2020 lineup
Evo

The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers of the annual Evo fighting game event to cancel their 2020 event, but now they’ve announced details of an online version. According to a video they posted, the event will include five weekends of fighting game action running through the month of July. While that will include “special exhibitions and content” for the original tournament lineup, going online will also make it more interactive for fighting game fans.

That’s because the new schedule includes four open tournaments. Players can go head-to-head in Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath, Killer Instinct, Them’s Fightin Herds and Skullgirls 2nd Encore. Signup and event info is “coming soon,” and the action gets started on July 4th.

