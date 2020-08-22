The FAA will test drone detecting technologies in airports this year

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will soon be evaluating several drone detecting systems for airports, the agency has announced. It will be testing at least 10 technologies and systems developed not just to detect unmanned aerial systems, but also to mitigate the potential safety risks they pose. The tests are part of the agency’s Airport Unmanned Aircraft Systems Detection and Mitigation Research Program and are expected to begin later this year.

The first tests will be conducted at FAA’s William J. Hughes Technical Center, which is right next to the Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey. After that, the agency expects to expand its tests to four additional airports in the US. It has yet to choose those airports, and it may also still be finalizing the list of technologies it’s testing: The FAA is asking interested companies working on drone detection systems to respond to its announcement within 45 days.