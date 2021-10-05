Facebook’s Audio hub for podcasts, live chats and more is now live

The Clubhouse-style audio rooms are now available to all verified public figures and creators.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|10.11.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
October 11th, 2021
In this article: ios, android, news, gear, audio, soundbites, podcasts, live audio rooms, facebook
Screenshots showing Facebook's hub for audio content on an iPhone
Facebook

Facebook has been making a big push into audio over the past several months. Now, it's bringing those features together. Users can access an Audio hub in Facebook's mobile app, from which they can access podcasts, live audio rooms and short clips.

The company has been quietly rolling out the hub on iOS and Android, as TechCrunch notes. All US users aged 18 and older should see the option in the Watch tab as of today.

Facebook initially launched live audio rooms, its Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces competitor, in July. It says that all verified public figures and creators can now host live audio rooms, not just those in the US. All Facebook groups will be able to run audio discussions too. The company is testing the option to create audio rooms on Android (it was an iOS-only feature until now) and you'll be able to listen to the conversations on desktop.

The short-form Soundbites audio clip feature is still in beta, though Facebook plans to roll it out more broadly in the US over the next several weeks. In addition, the company has been working on measures, such as tech that automatically flags harmful content, to detect and take action on audio that violates the Community Standards. Given Facebook's history as a breeding ground for misinformation, that'll be an important issue to address as the company pushes further into audio.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget