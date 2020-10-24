Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Facebook is banning Oculus owners with multiple VR headsets

The issue appears to punish some of its most loyal users.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
185 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Oculus Quest 2 VR headset
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Oculus’ move to require Facebook accounts is creating serious problems for some of its biggest fans. Windows Central reports that Facebook is banning Oculus users who simultaneously use more than one VR headset linked to the same social network account. This violates Facebook’s terms of service, support representatives claim. In other words, you’re risking a ban if you buy a couple of Oculus Quest 2s for the family and don’t want to set up different accounts to let people play at the same time.

The company is planning on support for multiple Facebook accounts on one headset, but that doesn’t address problems for people who can’t or don’t want to create accounts, such as kids under 13. The current situation could force people to either create placeholder accounts or use only one headset at a time, potentially hurting some of Oculus’ most loyal users.

We’ve asked Facebook for comment.

The tech giant has claimed that the account requirement will help people find friends for social experiences like games, cut back on trolls, and allow integration features like the Horizon VR space. However, critics have argued that this ties users to the Facebook ecosystem and makes it easier for the firm to track users’ habits. These new reports won’t help Facebook’s case — it’s now harder to use Oculus headsets in a way that suits your household.

In this article: Facebook, oculus, VR, Virtual Reality, internet, wearables, wearable, headset, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
185 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Garmin smartwatches are on sale at all-time low prices at Amazon

Garmin smartwatches are on sale at all-time low prices at Amazon

View
Facebook is banning Oculus owners with multiple VR headsets

Facebook is banning Oculus owners with multiple VR headsets

View
Redbox's Free Live TV comes to Xbox One consoles

Redbox's Free Live TV comes to Xbox One consoles

View
'Sekiro' GOTY Edition trailer offers a peek at fresh challenges

'Sekiro' GOTY Edition trailer offers a peek at fresh challenges

View
What we bought: Our favorite USB-C chargers

What we bought: Our favorite USB-C chargers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr