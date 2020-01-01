Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Facebook will let businesses identify themselves as Black-owned

Applications are also open for Facebook's Black Business Grant.
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
Facebook has created an option for Black-owned businesses to designate themselves as such on their Facebook and Instagram pages, the company announced today. Facebook will also amplify the reach of these Black-owned businesses and help drive traffic to their pages, according to a statement.

Once a business self-identifies as Black-owned, diverse business category labeling won’t be visible on the business page or profile, the statement said. Rather, Facebook will make it easier for users to discover Black-owned businesses in “a number of new ways,” including through the Businesses Nearby tool. We don’t yet know exactly how these businesses will be more visible, but being able to filter options by Black-owned businesses would be easy enough. 

Facebook also offered an update to its Black Business Grant, saying that starting today Black-owned businesses can apply for $40 million in grant money. More details can be found at the Facebook Black Business Grant page.

