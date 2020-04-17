Facebook introduces a 'care' reaction in difficult times

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors and support loved ones that don't live in the same household from afar. It's a tough time, but Facebook is hoping a new reaction can make it a little easier to show how much you care about people. On the regular Facebook app and website, the new care reaction will take the form of a little round character holding a small heart. It joins the classic thumbs up, heart, laugher, shock, sadness and anger options that have been available since reactions launched in 2015. Messenger users, meanwhile, can activate a new pinky-purple heart by long-pressing the existing heart reaction.

"We know this is an uncertain time, and we wanted people to be able to show their support in ways that let their friends and family know they are thinking of them," Alexandru Voica, Facebook's EMEA Communications Manager for Engineering tweeted. A reaction alone won't save lives, of course, or solve the planet's increasing unemployment crisis. Still, it's appreciated. Facebook has 2.5 billion monthly active users, and at least some will feel a little better after sharing or seeing this reaction on a post.