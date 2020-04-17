Latest in Gear

Image credit: Facebook

Facebook introduces a 'care' reaction in difficult times

A small way to show your support during the coronavirus outbreak.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
53m ago
Comments
355 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Care Reaction
Facebook

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors and support loved ones that don't live in the same household from afar. It's a tough time, but Facebook is hoping a new reaction can make it a little easier to show how much you care about people. On the regular Facebook app and website, the new care reaction will take the form of a little round character holding a small heart. It joins the classic thumbs up, heart, laugher, shock, sadness and anger options that have been available since reactions launched in 2015. Messenger users, meanwhile, can activate a new pinky-purple heart by long-pressing the existing heart reaction.

"We know this is an uncertain time, and we wanted people to be able to show their support in ways that let their friends and family know they are thinking of them," Alexandru Voica, Facebook's EMEA Communications Manager for Engineering tweeted. A reaction alone won't save lives, of course, or solve the planet's increasing unemployment crisis. Still, it's appreciated. Facebook has 2.5 billion monthly active users, and at least some will feel a little better after sharing or seeing this reaction on a post.

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
355 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Two more astronauts join SpaceX's first crewed mission to the ISS

Two more astronauts join SpaceX's first crewed mission to the ISS

View
Server screw-up exposes Clearview’s facial recognition AI software

Server screw-up exposes Clearview’s facial recognition AI software

View
You can now set up Google Fi on your iPhone using an eSIM

You can now set up Google Fi on your iPhone using an eSIM

View
Google Meet video calls are getting a Zoom-like layout

Google Meet video calls are getting a Zoom-like layout

View
Facebook finally lets desktop users opt-in to dark mode

Facebook finally lets desktop users opt-in to dark mode

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr