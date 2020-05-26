Facebook’s latest experimental app is a party line

The latest experimental app from Facebook's research and development division is for voice-only group calls. CatchUp looks to remove the headache of arranging a time to chat with all of your loved ones. You can set a status indicating that you're ready to talk, and up to eight people can join a call.

You can create groups for your friends and family so that when everyone's available, you can start a call with all of them with a single tap. As with some of the company's other communication apps, you won't need a Facebook account to use CatchUp as it works with your phone's contact list. Through CatchUp's privacy settings, you can determine which of your contacts can hop into calls with you.