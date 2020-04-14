Latest in Gear

Image credit: Facebook

Facebook releases an experimental messaging app for Apple Watch

It's meant for chatting with close friends.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
79 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Screenshots of Facebook's Kit messaging app for Apple Watch
Facebook

Facebook has released an experimental messaging app for Apple Watch called Kit (or Keep in Touch). It appears to work in a similar way to iMessage on the device, as you can share emoji, voice messages, your location, doodles and dictated messages over Messenger with a tap.

The app, which TechCrunch spotted, can also read incoming messages. Facebook's Messenger already works on Apple Watch, but Kit is primarily designed to help folks stay in touch with close friends and family. It has a Watch-friendly interface and you won't need to pick up your phone to respond to loved ones with a quick emoji or voice message. It could also prove a useful way for you to keep in touch with people who don't have access to iMessage.

Kit is the first Apple Watch app from NPE Team, Facebook's research and development group. The team was responsible for meme-making app Whale, a chat service called Bump and social music listening tool Aux. More recently, it released Tuned, an app for couples to share things in private with each other. 

The availability of NPE Team apps varies on a case-by-case basis. However, Facebook isn't shy about shutting down experimental apps that don't take off, so if you're interested in trying out Kit, it might be best to check it out swiftly if it’s on your local version of the App Store.

In this article: facebook, apple watch, applewatch, messenger, kit, keep in touch, keepintouch, messaging, wearables, npe team, npeteam, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
79 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
OnePlus 8 Pro review: Speed is everything

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Speed is everything

View
Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

View
Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr