Facebook's latest app experiment is a 'private space' for couples

If you have a special someone but don’t live with them, you’re probably feeling a bit stranded during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Facebook might have a way to help you stay connected beyond the usual phone calls and video chats. Its experiment-oriented NPE Team has released Tuned, an iPhone “private space” (sorry, Android lovebirds) meant solely for couples. It revolves around a scrapbook-like feed where you can share notes, photos, cards and voice clips. You can also send Spotify songs that remind you of your sweetie, or even share your mood if you need a pick-me-up.

You add your partner through their phone number. You won’t have to worry about people intruding on your space, then, although Tuned adheres to Facebook policies that allow using data for ad targeting.