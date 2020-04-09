Facebook adds 'quiet mode' to help you manage screen time

Facebook is making it easier to take a break from its app and the notifications that come with it. The company is launching a new “quiet mode” feature in an effort to help users spend less time in the app.
With the feature, you can set a schedule for when you want Facebook to be available and when you want the app to be “quiet.” When quiet mode is enabled, the app mutes incoming notifications and, much like Apple’s Screen Time controls, will discourage users from launching the app. If you try to open the app while quiet mode is enabled, you’ll get a reminder, along with a timer, though you can opt to disable or bypass the feature for 15 minutes.