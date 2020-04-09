Facebook adds 'quiet mode' to help you manage screen time

Facebook

Quiet mode builds on the time management tools the company launched in 2018. That tool allowed users to set limits on time spent in the app, as well as the ability to mute notifications for short periods of time.

With the introduction of quiet mode, Facebook is also making more detailed usage statistics available. You’ll now be able to see details for two-week periods, and get breakdowns of time spent during the day and at night.

Facebook is billing the new features as a mental health resource for those who may be struggling to cope with isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. The company also announced that it’s adding mental health resources to its coronavirus information hub, and that it’s making a $2 million donation to crisis helplines around the world.

Quiet mode is rolling out now, but it could still be a few weeks before it’s live for everyone. Facebook says it expects the feature to be live for all iOS users by May with a full Android rollout expected by June.