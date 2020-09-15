Facebook information center will highlight science-backed data on climate change

“Climate change is real,” Facebook wrote in a Newsroom post detailing how it’s stepping up its fight against climate change. As part of its efforts, the social network has launched the Climate Change Information Center, which will give you access to science-based information from the world’s leading climate experts. Facebook modeled the center after its COVID-19 hub that has successfully directed over 2 billion people (so far) to information from health authorities. The company says its coronavirus hub showed it “how powerful Facebook can be for connecting people to accurate, expert advice and information during a global crisis.”

Just like its coronavirus information center, the one for climate change will have a prominent placement at the top of the website where you can easily see it. And good thing, too, because climate change denial has been spreading on the platform. As Scientific American previously reported, there are climate change denial groups promoting misleading information about global warming on the website. Also, a prominent climate scientist said the social network blocked her from promoting videos related to climate research.