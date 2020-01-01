Facebook will debunk coronavirus rumors in its COVID-19 info center

Though Facebook has taken a number of steps to combat misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, such as sending alerts to people who share or interact with posts that are later debunked and removed. But some experts have criticized this approach, saying the alerts are not specific enough because they don’t let users know which prior post was the one that triggered the alert.

Zuckerberg also announced that he will be live streaming another conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “to discuss the US' response to Covid, what we need to do next to stop the virus from spreading, and how close we are to a vaccine.”