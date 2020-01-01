Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook will debunk coronavirus rumors in its COVID-19 info center

Facebook will encourage users not to believe 'common myths' about the virus.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen photographed for illustration photo in Krakow, Poland on 16 January, 2020. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook is taking another step to fight misinformation about COVID-19. The company is adding a new section to the coronavirus information center called “Facts About COVID-19.” The new feature “will debunk common myths about the pandemic, like rumors that drinking bleach will cure the virus (it won't),” Mark Zuckerberg shared in a Facebook post.

Zuckerberg also said the company will expand its PSAs about mask wearing internationally. The alerts, which remind people to wear masks, have previously appeared on Facebook and Instagram feeds in the United States. 

Though Facebook has taken a number of steps to combat misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, such as sending alerts to people who share or interact with posts that are later debunked and removed. But some experts have criticized this approach, saying the alerts are not specific enough because they don’t let users know which prior post was the one that triggered the alert.

Zuckerberg also announced that he will be live streaming another conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “to discuss the US' response to Covid, what we need to do next to stop the virus from spreading, and how close we are to a vaccine.”

In this article: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, coronavirus, Covid-19, Social media, Misinformation, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Xiaomi dives into Android TV dongles with a 1080p-capable Mi TV Stick

Xiaomi dives into Android TV dongles with a 1080p-capable Mi TV Stick

View
Zoom launches a line of hardware for home use

Zoom launches a line of hardware for home use

View
Peacock’s Android app doesn’t appear in Google Play search results

Peacock’s Android app doesn’t appear in Google Play search results

View
Xiaomi announces an international version of its Mi Band 5

Xiaomi announces an international version of its Mi Band 5

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr