Facebook will debunk coronavirus rumors in its COVID-19 info center

Facebook is taking another step to fight misinformation about COVID-19. The company is adding a new section to the coronavirus information center called “Facts About COVID-19.” The new feature “will debunk common myths about the pandemic, like rumors that drinking bleach will cure the virus (it won't),” Mark Zuckerberg shared in a Facebook post.
Zuckerberg also said the company will expand its PSAs about mask wearing internationally. The alerts, which remind people to wear masks, have previously appeared on Facebook and Instagram feeds in the United States.