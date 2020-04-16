Facebook warns users who 'interacted' with COVID-19 misinformation

As part of Facebook’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 misinformation, it is going to begin alerting users if they have liked, reacted to or commented on misinformation that has since been removed. The alerts will appear in News Feed, and they’ll include links to COVID-19 myths debunked by the World Health Organization (WHO). You can expect to see the alerts in the coming weeks.

Facebook has taken similar steps in the past. A couple years ago, it began notifying users if they liked or followed bogus pages created by the Internet Research Agency -- the Russian troll farm responsible for meddling in the 2016 election. Facebook has also urged users who search for vaccine-related content to visit credible sources, like the WHO and CDC.