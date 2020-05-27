Facebook's latest experiment is a collaborative music video creation app

Like with CatchUp, the experimental voice-only group calling app Facebook announced earlier in the week, the company accelerated the development of Collab in light of the coronavirus pandemic. It warns that it still needs time to polish the experience and iron out any bugs.

Collab is currently only available on iOS, with no word of an Android release just yet. You'll also need an invite to check out the app. Facebook plans to invite new testers in batches, starting with people who live in the US and Canada.

As with Facebook’s past experimental apps, we wouldn’t count on Collab necessarily sticking around. The company has a habit of shutting down projects that don’t find an audience. That said, the fact Collab taps into some of the same creative energy that makes apps like TikTok popular may give it staying power.