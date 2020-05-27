Facebook's latest experiment is a collaborative music video creation app

Facebook is no stranger to releasing experimental apps, but Collab, the latest effort from its NPE team, may end up its most creative yet. The software allows you to create a clip of original music and then add up to two other community-created compositions to build a more complex arrangement.
The three videos play in sync to create a song. You can find clips by swiping through the interface -- though you can't remix the underlying music someone else created. Once you've uploaded your creation, other Collab users can add your segment to their videos, repurposing it to accompany their music. The app will document every contribution automatically, and you can share your creations to Instagram, Facebook stories and other social media platforms.