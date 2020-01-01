Oculus Connect conference is now Facebook Connect

Further, the company is changing the name of its internal AR/VR team to Facebook Reality Labs (or FRL). FRL was the name previously given to the company’s research division, which in turn used to be known as Oculus Research. That team will now be known as FRL Research, and will still be led by Chief Scientist Michael Abrash.

In a statement, Facebook said: “Before today, we lacked a unified brand identity from which to tell the story of how we’re building the future of VR and AR, With the Facebook Reality Labs name, we’re making clear where these technologies are coming from.”

Facebook has also clarified that it is not doing away with the Oculus name. It still plans on making Oculus-branded VR headsets and Oculus is still at the heart of Facebook’s VR efforts. It’s just that the Oculus Connect event has evolved to include various Facebook’s AR/VR projects over the years.

Be that as it may, fans might not be so pleased with the name change. There was already a backlash last week when the Oculus fan community balked at the need for a Facebook login to use Oculus headsets. The further melding of Oculus into Facebook might not be what people want.