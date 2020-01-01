Oculus Connect conference is now Facebook Connect

Facebook had cancelled F8 as well as all other in-person events through 2021 thanks to the pandemic, but it did not rule out virtual ones. On September 16th, the company will go forward with its annual AR/VR conference, except it will be held virtually. Most important of all, however, is that it will no longer be called Oculus Connect. Instead, it will now be known as Facebook Connect.
“Connect has grown to include so much more than Oculus, with research updates and product news from Spark AR to Facebook Horizon,” said the company in a blog post. “Moving forward our annual AR/VR event will be called Facebook Connect to better reflect its broader scope.” Since it’ll be virtual, the company said that the event will be completely free and open to the public for the first time.