Latest in Gear

Image credit: AMY OSBORNE via Getty Images

Oculus Connect conference is now Facebook Connect

This year's event will be held virtually on September 16th.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
1h ago
Comments
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

An attendee tries out the new Oculus Quest Virtual Reality (VR) gaming system at the Facebook F8 Conference at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, on April 30, 2019. - Got a crush on another Facebook user? The social network will help you connect, as part of a revamp unveiled Tuesday that aims to foster real-world relationships and make the platform a more intimate place for small groups of friends. (Photo by Amy Osborne / AFP) (Photo by AMY OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images)
AMY OSBORNE via Getty Images

Facebook had cancelled F8 as well as all other in-person events through 2021 thanks to the pandemic, but it did not rule out virtual ones. On September 16th, the company will go forward with its annual AR/VR conference, except it will be held virtually. Most important of all, however, is that it will no longer be called Oculus Connect. Instead, it will now be known as Facebook Connect. 

“Connect has grown to include so much more than Oculus, with research updates and product news from Spark AR to Facebook Horizon,” said the company in a blog post. “Moving forward our annual AR/VR event will be called Facebook Connect to better reflect its broader scope.” Since it’ll be virtual, the company said that the event will be completely free and open to the public for the first time. 

Further, the company is changing the name of its internal AR/VR team to Facebook Reality Labs (or FRL). FRL was the name previously given to the company’s research division, which in turn used to be known as Oculus Research. That team will now be known as FRL Research, and will still be led by Chief Scientist Michael Abrash. 

In a statement, Facebook said: “Before today, we lacked a unified brand identity from which to tell the story of how we’re building the future of VR and AR, With the Facebook Reality Labs name, we’re making clear where these technologies are coming from.”

Facebook has also clarified that it is not doing away with the Oculus name. It still plans on making Oculus-branded VR headsets and Oculus is still at the heart of Facebook’s VR efforts. It’s just that the Oculus Connect event has evolved to include various Facebook’s AR/VR projects over the years. 

Be that as it may, fans might not be so pleased with the name change. There was already a backlash last week when the Oculus fan community balked at the need for a Facebook login to use Oculus headsets. The further melding of Oculus into Facebook might not be what people want.

In this article: Facebook, oculus, oculus connect, facebook connect, facebook reality labs, frl, ar, vr, news, gear, gaming, entertainment, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft made three limited-edition Wonder Woman Xbox One X consoles

Microsoft made three limited-edition Wonder Woman Xbox One X consoles

View
The Level Touch is a smart lock in disguise

The Level Touch is a smart lock in disguise

View
Chrome's new tab grouping feature brings order to chaos

Chrome's new tab grouping feature brings order to chaos

View
iRobot's Roomba gets a huge intelligence boost

iRobot's Roomba gets a huge intelligence boost

View
Apple's AirPods Pro return to a record low price on Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro return to a record low price on Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr