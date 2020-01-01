How to watch Facebook’s Connect keynote today

Facebook’s annual AR/VR conference kicks off at 1PM ET today. You may know the event as Oculus Connect, but this year, the company rebranded it Facebook Connect to “better reflect its broader scope.”

This summer, the next Oculus headset, the Quest 2 VR, leaked, and rumors circulated that it would arrive in September. So, there’s a good chance we’ll learn more about that hardware today. A new VR headset means we’ll likely get to see new VR games and experiences, too. Judging by the name change, we’ll also get some non-Oculus updates.