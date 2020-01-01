Latest in Gear

Image credit: AMY OSBORNE via Getty Images

How to watch Facebook’s Connect keynote today

If rumors are true, we’ll see the new Quest 2 VR headset.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
30m ago
An attendee tries out the new Oculus Quest Virtual Reality (VR) gaming system at the Facebook F8 Conference at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, on April 30, 2019. - Got a crush on another Facebook user? The social network will help you connect, as part of a revamp unveiled Tuesday that aims to foster real-world relationships and make the platform a more intimate place for small groups of friends. (Photo by Amy Osborne / AFP) (Photo by AMY OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images)
AMY OSBORNE via Getty Images

Facebook’s annual AR/VR conference kicks off at 1PM ET today. You may know the event as Oculus Connect, but this year, the company rebranded it Facebook Connect to “better reflect its broader scope.” 

This summer, the next Oculus headset, the Quest 2 VR, leaked, and rumors circulated that it would arrive in September. So, there’s a good chance we’ll learn more about that hardware today. A new VR headset means we’ll likely get to see new VR games and experiences, too. Judging by the name change, we’ll also get some non-Oculus updates.

You can catch the event on Facebook Reality Labs, where Facebook will also share Connect sessions after the keynote.

