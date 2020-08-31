Facebook threatens to block all news in Australia

Facebook users in Australia could lose their ability to share news on the social network, the company is warning. The threat is the result of a proposed law from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) that would require Facebook and other tech companies to pay publishers for their content. Facebook has maintained that news content “is not a significant source of revenue” and that such a law “ignores the financial value we bring publishers.”

Now, Facebook is making clear what it previously has only hinted at: if the ACCC’s proposal becomes law, it will “reluctantly” shut off the ability for publishers or users to share news in the country. The ban would affect news from local Australian organizations as well as international media, and would impact both Facebook and Instagram.