Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Facebook stops advertisers from targeting users into 'pseudoscience'

The move comes as Facebook makes fighting coronavirus misinformation a ‘top priority.’
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
36m ago
Comments
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015. Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is testing a service that will allow users of its Messenger app to hail Uber rides directly from the app, without leaving a conversation or downloading the ride-hailing app. . REUTERS/Dado Ruvic TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Mark Zuckerberg has said that fighting coronavirus misinformation is one of his “top priorities,” yet Facebook’s ad policies have been slow to catch up. Now, the company will no longer allow advertisers to target users based on their interest in “pseudoscience,” according to The Markup

The publication discovered the category after seeing an ad for an “anti-EMF beanie,” apparently meant to “protect” against radiation from smartphones. Facebook later told The Markup it removed the category from its ad platform.

While it’s not clear how popular this particular category has been among Facebook advertisers — it dates back to at least 2016 — its existence could be particularly problematic as the company tries to crack down on the many pseudoscientific claims that have taken hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Conspiracy theories linking 5G technology to the coronavirus have become particularly problematic across social media

Facebook’s ad categories, have been a source of controversy in the past. The company previously took heat for allowing advertisers to target “vaccine controversies,” and  the social network settled a lawsuit last year that alleged the company’s ad targeting enabled housing discrimination. 

In this article: Facebook, advertising, coronavirus, Covid-19, Social media, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

A VR workout app killed my quads

A VR workout app killed my quads

View
DJI's Mavic Air 2 will reportedly cost $799

DJI's Mavic Air 2 will reportedly cost $799

View
Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

View
Amazon allegedly used sellers' data to make competing products

Amazon allegedly used sellers' data to make competing products

View
Apple and Google will release COVID-19 contact-tracing tools next week

Apple and Google will release COVID-19 contact-tracing tools next week

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr