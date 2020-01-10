Facebook is opening its experimental predictions app to all users

Facebook isn’t exactly known for balanced conversations or reliable information, but that’s not stopping it from launching Forecast, a “community for crowdsourced predictions and collective insights.” Forecast will let users ask questions and predict the outcomes. For instance, who will win the 2020 election? Or, will we have a COVID-19 vaccine anytime soon?
Users will be able to browse popular topics and make and share their own predictions. Forecasts will be trackable over time and shareable on other platforms.