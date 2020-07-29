Facebook and Twitter push back against links to 'Plandemic' sequel

Months after the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide, social media platforms are still dealing with misinformation. In May a video titled Plandemic spread across Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, despite containing false information loosely attached to wider conspiracy theories targeting people like Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Now, after a short build-up, a group of people have put together a “sequel,” Plandemic: Indoctornation that continues the misleading and false themes of the original. As The Verge notes, Twitter and Facebook have been more proactive this time around.