Facebook issues new recommendations for discussing racism in groups

Facebook’s efforts to address a surge in social turmoil will extend beyond reviewing its policies. The company has posted recommendations (via The Verge) for group operators to help them address “race and social issues,” such as the Black Lives Matter protests gripping the US and numerous other countries. They’re logical, but are clearly built in direct response to discussions becoming increasingly political between anti-racist activism and the looming US presidential election.

The social network suggests that groups should have administrators and moderators from “impacted communities,” for a start. They should also review rules and outline them for group members, even if it means forbidding certain topics or requiring post approval. Facebook also wants group leaders to be open to member input, however, and they may have to accept that the nature of a group might evolve or even prompt the creation of another group.