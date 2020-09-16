Latest in Gear

Image credit: Facebook

Facebook's Infinite Office is a virtual office space for the WFH crowd

Logitech also made a keyboard just for VR.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
6m ago
Infinite Office
Facebook

A couple of years ago, Facebook announced Oculus for Business, a software suite for enterprise-grade VR. But today, at Facebook Connect, the company is introducing a new virtual office experience for the work-from-home crowd. It’s called Infinite Office, and it promises to make WFH a lot more immersive.

With Infinite Office, you can put on the headset and be transported to a virtual office space that you can make as big or small as you wish. You can also add multiple customizable screens, which mimics a multiple monitor setup. The company has already begun experiments that incorporates Infinite Office with Spatial, a collaborative AR platform that lets you have virtual meetings. You can see how Spatial works with Passthrough below.

With its Passthrough mode, you’d be able to toggle between a fully immersive experience or one mixed with the real world. Text input has traditionally been a problem with VR, so Facebook has also partnered with Logitech to come up with a physical keyboard that you can use in a VR environment. It has an integrated trackpad as well.

Facebook said it’ll roll out Infinite Office features as an experimental release for Quest 2 later this winter, and that it hopes to open up technologies like Passthrough to developers.

